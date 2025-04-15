Grass 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.77 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Grass has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grass token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00001878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grass has a market cap of $441.96 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grass alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,475,576 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 1.6252147 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $44,171,891.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.