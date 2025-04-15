Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after buying an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $10,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.