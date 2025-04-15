Grok 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.64 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Grok has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grok has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,715.20 or 1.00718456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,567.01 or 1.00544328 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,083,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,083,606.76909614 with 6,320,359,606.76909614 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00211564 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,157,962.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.