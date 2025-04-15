Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 440.4% in March

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,258,000 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the March 15th total of 1,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

Shares of GNGYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

