Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 440.4% in March

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,258,000 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the March 15th total of 1,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
Shares of GNGYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
About Guangshen Railway
