Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 99,813 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after buying an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,029,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

