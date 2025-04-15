Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 25,702 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,578,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.