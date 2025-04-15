Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,872 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

