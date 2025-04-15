Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,546,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.75.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

