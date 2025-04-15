Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 607.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 412,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 354,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

