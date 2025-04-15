Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $40.86 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $421.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

