Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

