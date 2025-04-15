Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

