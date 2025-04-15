Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $42,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.48.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

