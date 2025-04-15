Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

About Guyana Goldstrike

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Jupiter Copper Project. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

