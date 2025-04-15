Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRO opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Gyrodyne has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Gyrodyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.