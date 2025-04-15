Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.54. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HGTY. Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $31,755.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,372,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,064,979.58. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at $255,235.09. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,207 shares of company stock worth $867,131. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,725,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,598,000 after purchasing an additional 483,324 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $9,201,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

