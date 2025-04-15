Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, a growth of 762.3% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
Haitian International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.