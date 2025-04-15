Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, a growth of 762.3% from the March 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

