Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.81). 3,111,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Halfords Group Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of £298.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.14.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.