Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 140.86 ($1.86). Approximately 5,248,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 1,351,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Halfords Group Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.