Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $703,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43,591.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

