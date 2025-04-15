Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $475.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.55 and a 200 day moving average of $499.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.