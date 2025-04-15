Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 92,000 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Enstar Group makes up 5.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,516,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $333.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.70 and its 200 day moving average is $326.97.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

