Harvey Lim Sells 10,000 Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) Stock

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) Director Harvey Lim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Harvey Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$6,250.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$6,950.00.

Shares of HAN opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.48. Hannan Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.42.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

