Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold” Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 701,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

