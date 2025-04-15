HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $336.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $396.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.