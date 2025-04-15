Head to Head Contrast: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) vs. Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Chord Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.00 $1.02 billion $15.94 5.55

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy 19.74% 12.88% 8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chord Energy 1 2 9 1 2.77

Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $157.62, indicating a potential upside of 78.06%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

