Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Health In Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ HIT opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. Health In Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

