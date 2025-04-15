Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 1,683,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $35,078,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.