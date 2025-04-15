Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,966 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.