HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.91.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $253.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03. HEICO has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

