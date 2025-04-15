Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $40.82. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 23,589 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HSII. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 4.7 %

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

