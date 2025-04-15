Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 141,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,247. Heineken has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.6136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

