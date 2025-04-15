Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 221641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528,305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

