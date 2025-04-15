Helical’s (HLCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Helical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:HLCL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 200.50 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 68,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.68. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 167.20 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £246.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Cotton bought 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £25,189.95 ($33,214.60). 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helical

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

