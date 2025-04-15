Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.52. 169,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,778,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 805.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

