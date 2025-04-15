Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.52. 169,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,778,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
