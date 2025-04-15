Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,616,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 16,514,150 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.