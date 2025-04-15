Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,078,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 957,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $17,586,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $6,462,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 225,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

