HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after buying an additional 643,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

