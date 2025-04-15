Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of HYSNY stock remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

