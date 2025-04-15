I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 938,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

I-Mab Stock Down 5.1 %

IMAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 212,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,716. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on I-Mab from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

