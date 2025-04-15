IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEX stock on March 31st.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.63. 212,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,524. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in IDEX by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

