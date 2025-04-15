IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $118,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.85.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

