Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.89.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$85.80. 190,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,071. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.88. The stock has a market cap of C$44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

