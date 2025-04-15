Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 4.4 %

BMAY opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

