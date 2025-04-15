Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,343 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 4,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.41 per share, with a total value of $305,790.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,051,612.16. This represents a 1.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE UAN traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
