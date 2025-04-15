Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $117.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 242,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

