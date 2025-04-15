Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $272,860.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126,915.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.89, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

