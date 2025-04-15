Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $272,860.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126,915.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.
Guidewire Software stock opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.89, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
