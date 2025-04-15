Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,182.57. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 424,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,872. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

Get Life360 alerts:

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life360 by 14,425.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIF

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.