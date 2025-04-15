Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,182.57. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Life360 Stock Performance
Shares of LIF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 424,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,872. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
