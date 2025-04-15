Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $117,026,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $85,031,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,443 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after buying an additional 1,105,679 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

WFC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.