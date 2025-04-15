Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.